 Vivo T3 Pro 256GB - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
VivoT3Pro256GB_Display_6.77inches(17.2cm)
VivoT3Pro256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
VivoT3Pro256GB_RAM_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P40154/heroimage/164412-v1-vivo-t3-pro-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_VivoT3Pro256GB_3
Release date : 03 Sep 2024

Vivo T3 Pro 256GB

Vivo T3 Pro 256GB is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Vivo T3 Pro 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Vivo T3 Pro 256GB now with free delivery.
Sandstone Orange Emerald Green
Price : ₹26,999 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Vivo T3 Pro 256GB Variants & Price

The price for the Vivo T3 Pro 256GB in India is Rs. 26,999 . This is the Vivo T3 Pro 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Sandstone Orange and Emerald Green. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Vivo Y200 Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Silk Black, Silk Green
19% OFF
₹20,999 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Pro 256gb Vivo Y200 Pro

IQOO Z9s
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Titanium Matte, Onyx Green
23% OFF
₹19,998 ₹25,999
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Pro 256gb Iqoo Z9s

IQOO Z9s Pro
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Luxe Marble, Flamboyant Orange
17% OFF
₹24,998 ₹29,999
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Pro 256gb Iqoo Z9s Pro

Vivo V40
  • 8GB RAM | 128GB ROM
  • Ganges Blue, Lotus Purple, Titanium Grey
24% OFF
₹34,970 ₹45,999
Buy Now
Vivo T3 Pro 256gb Vivo V40
Key Specs

RAM

8 GB

Display

6.77 inches

Battery

5500 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 8 MP

Vivo T3 Pro 256gb Latest Update

Vivo T3 Pro 256gb Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
8
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Processor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Display

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Front Camera

    16 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 8 MP

  • Battery

    5500 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Flash, 80W: 50 % in 21 minutes

  • Removable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    5500 mAh

  • Height

    163.72 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP64

  • Thickness

    7.49 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Plastic, Vegan Leather

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Colours

    Sandstone Orange, Emerald Green

  • Weight

    184 grams

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Resolution

    1080x2392 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Display Type

    AMOLED (Curved Display)

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen Size

    6.77 inches (17.2 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    388 ppi

  • Peak Brightness

    4500 nits

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    90.12 %

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Brand

    vivo

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Custom UI

    Funtouch OS

  • Software Support

    2 Years OS / 3 Years Security (estimated from the launch date)

  • Launch Date

    September 3, 2024 (Official)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.95" sensor size, IMX882, CMOS image sensor, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor, 0.8µm pixel size)8 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera

  • Flash

    Yes, Smart Aura Light

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Video Recording Features

    Dual Video Recording

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.4

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    USB 2.0, Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3

  • Graphics

    Adreno 720

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.63 GHz, Single core, Cortex A715 + 2.4 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Web Stories

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched: Know 8 exciting things about the biggest fold display smartphone

Jun 07, 2024

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launch: 7 things to know about India’s most powerful foldable smartphone

May 20, 2024

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week

May 18, 2024

Vivo V30e 5G launched in India: 10 things to know about this camera smartphone at 27,999

May 02, 2024

iPhone 15 available with over 11900 discount in Flipkart sale: Check price and offers

Oct 10, 2024
Web Stories

Related Vivo News

Vivo V40e vs Realme 13 Pro: Here’s comparison between popular smartphones
06 Oct 2024

Vivo X200 design leaked showcasing micro-curved display and slim bezels
01 Oct 2024

Android 15 release: Vivo X Fold 3 Pro gets big update before Pixel 9 series
30 Sep 2024

Vivo V40e first impression: A decent mid-ranger, with a slim and light profile
29 Sep 2024
Read all Related Mobile News

Last updated date: 09 October 2024
