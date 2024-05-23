Google Pixel 8 series smartphones to be made in India soon by Dixon Technologies: Report

Google's flagship smartphone, the Google Pixel 8, is gearing up for local manufacturing in India, according to sources familiar with the tech giant's plans. Reportedly, Dixon Technologies, a local contract manufacturer, has commenced trial production of the Pixel 8 series. This move marks Google's shift towards producing its high-end devices within the country. The first batch of these locally assembled smartphones is anticipated to hit the shelves by September.

Previously slated for manufacturing initiation in the second quarter of 2024, the transition to Indian production for Google's Pixel 8 series appears to be gaining momentum. Dixon Technologies has reportedly commenced trial production, signalling the beginning of a new chapter in smartphone manufacturing within the country, Economic Timesreported.

Google Pixel 8: Production Capacity and Market Impact

The Google Pixel 8, currently sourced from facilities in China and Vietnam, will now see its production localised in India. This move underscores Google's commitment to the Indian market, where it already retails the Pixel 8 series. The first batch of domestically manufactured handsets is projected to be available as early as September.

Dixon Technologies is expected to ramp up production capacity, with the potential to manufacture up to 1 lakh units per month. This development follows closely on the heels of the company's subsidiary, Padget Electronics, securing an agreement to manufacture smartphones for Taiwan-based Compal Electronics.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro: Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Google Pixel 8 series boasts Google's Tensor G3 chip, paired with varying configurations of RAM and inbuilt storage. The lineup includes the Pixel 8 with a 6.2-inch OLED screen, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro featuring a larger 6.7-inch OLED display. Both models tout impressive camera setups, with the Pixel 8 Pro further enhanced by a third telephoto lens.

With this shift in manufacturing base, Google aims to reinforce its presence in India while capitalising on the burgeoning demand for smartphones in the region.