 WhatsApp getting AI-generated profile pictures soon : Here’s how it will work | Mobile News

WhatsApp getting AI-generated profile pictures soon : Here’s how it will work

WhatsApp will soon offer users the ability to generate variations of their generic profile pictures using AI to make them interesting and fun. Here's what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 05 2024, 14:14 IST
Whatsapp AI Image
WhatsApp's AI profile pictures feature could be called 'Imagine Me.' (Pixabay)

WhatsApp's new AI features could soon help you create your profile picture, which would be a big help for those users who may not be happy with how their current picture looks but want something interesting to represent them. Remember the recent Instagram trend when people were generating larger-than-life pictures of themselves? This is similar to that. This feature would be a part of Meta AI based on Meta's Llama 3 Large Language Model, and would help the company double down on making generative AI useful for everyday users.

Also Read: 5 gadgets on Amazon for rainy season to keep you safe: Anti-fog stickers, mini umbrella and more

You may be interested in

29% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹112,999₹159,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details

WhatsApp AI Profile Picture: What We Know

First discovered by WhatsApp tracking publication WABetaInfo, this feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.14.13 update. This feature would allow WhatsApp users to create images based on themselves using AI.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Simply put, this would be similar to what internet users were experimenting with on Lensa.ai. It would allow you to submit an image of yourself and then ask Meta AI to generate an entirely new environment, accessories for you, different hairstyles, graphical effects, and more.

Also Read: Honor Magic V3 colour options teased ahead of July 12 launch: Check what's coming

How Would It Work and When Is It Coming?

After you have taken your generic photo, you would need to ask Meta AI to generate images for you. It would be similar to how you currently ask Meta AI to generate images, by typing ‘Imagine me' in the Meta AI chat, or in other chats by typing ‘@Meta AI imagine me.'

As for when it is coming, it can't be said for sure until Meta makes an announcement, but considering it was spotted in the beta, it suggests that it won't be long until we see this feature released in a stable capacity. That said, it has the potential to be quite popular whenever it is released.

Also Read: OnePlus Nord 4 dual-tone design revealed in leaked ahead of launch in July- Details

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 14:14 IST
Trending: iphone 16 vs iphone 15: 4 big changes and more on what apple is planning for september 2024 iphone 16 pro vs iphone 15 pro: what new will apple bring in september 2024? amazon fire tv stick 4k review: elevates any tv, old or new iphone 16 to boast new samsung cmos sensor to upgrade camera performance: report iphone 16 pro launch: 4 reasons not to wait, and why to buy iphone 15 pro now iphone 16 launch in september 2024: specs, ai features and more- here’s everything we know so far meta ai on whatsapp: 5 cool tricks you can do - from generating images to group trip recommendations oneplus 12r, redmi note 13 pro, samsung galaxy watch 4 classic: check top tech deals of the week samsung galaxy unpacked 2024: galaxy z fold 6, z flip 6 and 3 more devices to launch- all details honor 200 series smartphone amazon listing goes live ahead of launch- specifications, price and more details
Home Mobile Mobile News WhatsApp getting AI-generated profile pictures soon : Here’s how it will work
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details
GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far
GTA 6

GTA 6 could use AI Motion capture for hyper-realistic character movements, patent suggests: All details
Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch

Take-Two CEO hints at possible GTA 6 PC release following console launch: Know what’s cooking
GTA 6 Fitness Gyms

GTA 6 may include gyms for fitness: Here’s how it could change your gameplay experience

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Smart BLDC Fans Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

5 best BLDC fans with remote control, Alexa under 15,000 for your smart home - Atomberg, Orient, Havells and more
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic: Check top tech deals of the Week
keyboard combos

4 best keyboard-mouse combo deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024: Logitech, Portronics, HP and more
Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider

Top 5 Printers for Home and office Use in India: From Brother, HP to Epson - best brands to consider
Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients

Top 5 smartwatches for heart patients from Apple, Samsung, Fitbit and more for proactive health monitoring

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets