WhatsApp getting AI-generated profile pictures soon : Here’s how it will work
WhatsApp will soon offer users the ability to generate variations of their generic profile pictures using AI to make them interesting and fun. Here's what we know so far.
WhatsApp's new AI features could soon help you create your profile picture, which would be a big help for those users who may not be happy with how their current picture looks but want something interesting to represent them. Remember the recent Instagram trend when people were generating larger-than-life pictures of themselves? This is similar to that. This feature would be a part of Meta AI based on Meta's Llama 3 Large Language Model, and would help the company double down on making generative AI useful for everyday users.
WhatsApp AI Profile Picture: What We Know
First discovered by WhatsApp tracking publication WABetaInfo, this feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.14.13 update. This feature would allow WhatsApp users to create images based on themselves using AI.
Simply put, this would be similar to what internet users were experimenting with on Lensa.ai. It would allow you to submit an image of yourself and then ask Meta AI to generate an entirely new environment, accessories for you, different hairstyles, graphical effects, and more.
How Would It Work and When Is It Coming?
After you have taken your generic photo, you would need to ask Meta AI to generate images for you. It would be similar to how you currently ask Meta AI to generate images, by typing ‘Imagine me' in the Meta AI chat, or in other chats by typing ‘@Meta AI imagine me.'
As for when it is coming, it can't be said for sure until Meta makes an announcement, but considering it was spotted in the beta, it suggests that it won't be long until we see this feature released in a stable capacity. That said, it has the potential to be quite popular whenever it is released.
