Meta AI on WhatsApp: 5 cool tricks you can do - From generating images to group trip recommendations

Meta AI is now officially available on WhatsApp in India. Here are 5 cool AI tricks to help you be efficient, have fun, and get work done quickly.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 03 2024, 16:10 IST
meta ai on whatsapp
Meta AI WhatsApp tricks can come in handy for many users. (WhatsApp )

Meta AI WhatsApp: Meta AI has officially rolled out in India on Meta's platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram. This has paved the way for AI features to be natively present in apps like WhatsApp. What this means is: if users know what they are doing with these AI features, it can create a lot of value. WhatsApp is undoubtedly one of the most popular apps in the world, and it is where users can use these AI features and tricks to their immediate advantage. Here, let me tell you five cool AI tricks you can do using Meta AI inside the WhatsApp app itself.

1. Generate Cool Images Using Meta AI

You must have heard about how generative AI can be used to create imagery and even art. Leveraging the ability of Meta's Llama 3 AI model, Meta AI, based on the text prompts you submit, can create images for you. The tip you need to keep in mind is: be descriptive with your prompts and tell the AI bot what style of image you are looking for. For instance, I typed /imagine, and then entered the following prompt: ‘make an image of a UFO flying on top of the White House, as officials watch in awe. Make it cartoony, comic style.'

Generating image using Meta AI.
Generating image using Meta AI. (HT Tech)
Generating image using Meta AI. (HT Tech)

Once you have generated the image, you can even ask the bot to create variations by adding more details.

2. Ask for Trip Recommendations in Groups

How many times have you argued with your friends in your WhatsApp group about where to eat or which place to visit on holiday? Here, too, Meta AI can help you figure out what to eat, which place to visit, and more. All you need to do is type ‘@meta ai' in your group chat and then type your query. For instance, your whole prompt could be: ‘@meta ai suggest the best places to eat North Indian Punjabi food in New Delhi,' or ‘@meta ai suggest holiday destinations with waterfalls in North East India.'

3. Suggest Replies for Chats

Stuck in a conversation with a potential love interest and can't figure out what to say? We have all been there, and now that generative AI is available in WhatsApp, you can simply open Meta AI bot and ask it to suggest a reply to a particular message, or ask what you should reply in a particular situation. Of course, this isn't always the best approach, but if you are stuck, trying your luck isn't a bad idea.

4. Correct Grammar

Imagine you are tasked with sending an invitation to a broadcast list and have already typed a long courteous message, but you are worried about spelling mistakes or potential incorrect grammar. Here, you can run the message through Meta AI to check for any issues. This way, you won't have to leave the app, use tools like Grammarly, or resort to other AI tools such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini. This can save a lot of your time as well.

5. Ask Meta AI to Quiz You on a Particular Topic

If you are studying for something, or simply want to test your knowledge about a particular subject, you can ask Meta AI bot to quiz you. Simply ask it to prepare a set of MCQs and then ask you. For instance, I asked it to quiz me on Apple devices. It can throw real curveballs at you, making it a fun activity. Plus, it goes without saying, you can always ask it to tone down or increase the difficulty levels based on what you are aiming for. A must-try for sure!

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 12:44 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets