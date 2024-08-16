WhatsApp users will soon get Instagram-like story reactions for status updates—Check details

WhatsApp users will soon be able to like status updates that their contacts post using a like reaction. This would provide a quick and easy way to show appreciation and acknowledge what someone has shared, similar to Instagram story likes. As reported by WABetaInfo, this feature is now being rolled out to public beta testers and has been in development for some time.

WhatsApp Status Likes - How Does It Work?

This feature will be available when you view a status update. Users will be able to react to a status using the heart emoji like button at the bottom left of the screen, similar to Instagram. Once you like a status, the person who posted the update will receive a notification that someone liked their status. Additionally, users can also see who liked the status from the usual views list.

If you think about it, this is another way to quickly connect with people whom you may not otherwise message or respond to via statuses. Liking a status is something that could become popular among users, much like Instagram story likes, which has gained traction as a way to express oneself.

Additionally, the fact that a status like doesn't appear in the chat makes things more convenient for users, as chats remain uncluttered, and liking a status won't push an unimportant conversation above those that are more important. That said, you can still reply to the status as before, which remains unchanged.

When Will It Roll Out for Everyone?

Currently, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature to those who install the latest WhatsApp beta update, version 2.24.17.21, from the Google Play Store. However, WABetaInfo notes that it will start reaching more users in the coming weeks.

