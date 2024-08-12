 Instagram testing new map feature to let users share real time locations with close friends- Details | Tech News
Instagram testing new map feature to let users share real time locations with close friends- Details

Want to know where your friends are? Instagram is testing a new map feature that allows users to share their live location with selected friends. This move aims to foster closer connections and private sharing within the app.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Aug 12 2024, 18:51 IST
Instagram is testing a new feature allowing users to share real-time location updates with close friends. (Pixabay)

Instagram is reportedly testing a new map feature that enables users to share their real-time locations with friends, aiming to enhance social interactions on the platform. According to a report by The Verge, Instagram has been developing this feature privately since early this year, with initial tests now taking place in select global markets.

Details of the New Feature

As per The Verge's report, this new feature allows users to share text or video updates that are linked to their specific locations. These updates can only be viewed by those whom the user follows back or has added to their Close Friends list. Friends' updates will also appear on the same map, creating a collective view of shared locations. The feature is not automatically enabled for all users, giving individuals control over their participation.

This move by Instagram mirrors a similar feature introduced by Snapchat in 2017. However, Snapchat's Snap Maps allows users to make their updates visible to the public, while Instagram appears to focus on more private sharing. A Meta spokesperson emphasised the importance of safety in the development of this feature. The duration for which these location updates will remain visible on the map is still unclear.

Previous Experiments with Location Features

Instagram's exploration of location-based features is not new. In 2012, the platform introduced a feature that allowed users to view their uploaded photos on a map. However, this feature was discontinued after four years due to low usage, as the photos could not be shared with others.

As Instagram continues to experiment with this new map feature, details on additional privacy controls and the visibility duration of updates are still emerging. It remains to be seen whether this feature will gain widespread acceptance, but it represents another step by Instagram to draw from its competitors while fostering closer connections among users online.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 18:50 IST
