WhatsApp to also get Instagram-like ‘blue ticks’ soon: Here’s what it means for users

WhatsApp is soon going to replace all the green checkmarks for businesses and channels with blue ones to maintain a consistent verification identity on Meta platforms. Earlier this week, WABetaInfo reported that the same was rolling out in a beta for Android users, and now it is also available for WhatsApp beta testers on iOS.

Green to Blue Verification Badges on WhatsApp: Why the Change?

Discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.16.10.72, WhatsApp is using a blue checkmark instead of green for verified businesses and channels, and this, of course, means that the old green checkmark is gone.

Also read

If you think about it, netizens have associated being “verified” with having a “blue tick” beside their usernames. Considering Meta already has a blue checkmark to indicate verification on its other platforms like Instagram and Threads, it only makes sense to maintain the same aesthetics on WhatsApp as well. Additionally, WABetaInfo adds that it could also be due to Meta Verified for businesses, which was released in June, bringing paid verification plans for businesses.

When Is It Rolling Out?

The blue verified checkmark for businesses and channels is currently only available in the beta release from the TestFlight app. It should be available widely in the coming months for everyone. That being said, remember that it is only for verified channels and businesses, so individuals can't get it, like on Instagram and X.

Also, to see if you are eligible for Meta Verified for a business account, you can head to Settings or Business Tools inside the WhatsApp Business app, and then tap Meta Verified. There are different plans like Business Standard, Business Plus, Business Premium and Business Max that Meta offers.

