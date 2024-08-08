 WhatsApp to also get Instagram-like ‘blue ticks’ soon: Here’s what it means for users | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News WhatsApp to also get Instagram-like ‘blue ticks’ soon: Here’s what it means for users

WhatsApp to also get Instagram-like ‘blue ticks’ soon: Here’s what it means for users

Verified businesses and channels on WhatsApp will soon receive blue checkmarks, replacing the existing green checkmarks. Here's what we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 08 2024, 11:03 IST
WhatsApp privacy settings
Blue checkmarks will soon make their way to WhatsApp for verified businesses and channels. (unsplash)

WhatsApp is soon going to replace all the green checkmarks for businesses and channels with blue ones to maintain a consistent verification identity on Meta platforms. Earlier this week, WABetaInfo reported that the same was rolling out in a beta for Android users, and now it is also available for WhatsApp beta testers on iOS.

Also Read: Dog tries to eat power bank, burns down house- Here's why you need to ‘battery-proof' your home

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹109,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Green to Blue Verification Badges on WhatsApp: Why the Change?

Discovered in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 24.16.10.72, WhatsApp is using a blue checkmark instead of green for verified businesses and channels, and this, of course, means that the old green checkmark is gone.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

If you think about it, netizens have associated being “verified” with having a “blue tick” beside their usernames. Considering Meta already has a blue checkmark to indicate verification on its other platforms like Instagram and Threads, it only makes sense to maintain the same aesthetics on WhatsApp as well. Additionally, WABetaInfo adds that it could also be due to Meta Verified for businesses, which was released in June, bringing paid verification plans for businesses.

Also Read: Mukesh Ambani pays the highest salary to this Reliance employee, the richest Indian's ‘exceptional' remuneration is Rs…

When Is It Rolling Out?

The blue verified checkmark for businesses and channels is currently only available in the beta release from the TestFlight app. It should be available widely in the coming months for everyone. That being said, remember that it is only for verified channels and businesses, so individuals can't get it, like on Instagram and X. 

Also, to see if you are eligible for Meta Verified for a business account, you can head to Settings or Business Tools inside the WhatsApp Business app, and then tap Meta Verified. There are different plans like Business Standard, Business Plus, Business Premium and Business Max that Meta offers.

Also Read: iPhone banned for Cristiano Ronaldo's son- Old viral video sparks debate among parents

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Aug, 11:03 IST
Tags:
Trending: jio launches new smart digital cluster for 2-wheelers, powered by mediatek: all details here rbi rolls out new authentication methods for digital payments, alternatives to sms-based otps: check details samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new google monopolised search illegally, spent billions to suppress competition: us judge bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it iphone banned for cristiano ronaldo’s son- old viral video sparks debate among parents vivo v40 pro specifications revealed ahead of v40 launch in india: camera, chipset and more google rolls out cross device sharing feature for select android phones and tablets- details windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them how to hide your instagram online status from others
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report

GTA 6 Online to introduce official modding and user generated content: Report
GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details

GTA 6 fan made cover art sparks optimism over surprisingly low 95GB install size- Details
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Grab up to 37% off on top laptop models from Apple, Lenovo, and more
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24, Realme GT 6T and more available at over 25% discount
Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2024: 5 best 4K TVs under 35,000 from LG, Vu, TCL and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets