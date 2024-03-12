Nothing Phone 2a 12gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro MT6886 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM now with free delivery.

Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. The status of Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM is Available. ...Read More Read Less

