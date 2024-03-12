 Nothing Phone 2a 12gb Ram - Price in India (July 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Release date : 12 Mar 2024

Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM

Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro MT6886 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM now with free delivery.
Black Blue White
128 GB 256 GB

Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 27,999.  This is the Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and White. The status of Nothing Phone 2a 12GB RAM is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

RAM

12 GB

Display

6.7 inches

Battery

5000 mAh

Rear Camera

50 MP + 50 MP

Nothing Phone 2a 12gb Ram Latest Update

Nothing Phone 2a 12gb Ram Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 8/10
Scoring parameters:
10
Storage
10
Performance
8
Battery
4
Display
8
Camera

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 50 MP

  • Processor

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro MT6886

  • Display

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • RAM

    12 GB

  • Front Camera

    32 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W: 50 % in 23 minutes

  • Height

    161.74 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

  • Colours

    Black, White

  • Width

    76.32 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof, IP54

  • Ruggedness

    Dust proof

  • Thickness

    8.55 mm

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    87.8 %

  • Resolution

    1084x2412 px (FHD+)

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

  • HDR 10 / HDR+ support

    Yes, HDR 10+

  • Display Type

    Flexible AMOLED

  • Pixel Density

    395 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    91.65 %

  • Brightness

    700 nits

  • Screen Protection

    Corning Gorilla Glass v5

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Sensor

    Exmor RS

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Resolution

    32 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.74" sensor size)

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    March 12, 2024 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Nothing OS

  • Brand

    Nothing

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Video Recording Features

    Slo-motion Action Mode

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.88, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.56" sensor size)50 MP f/2.2, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera(2.7" sensor size, 0.64µm pixel size)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • OIS

    Yes

  • Sensor

    S5KGN9, ISO-CELL

  • Stereo Speakers

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • NFC

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • SIM 2

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz, MIMO

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • SIM 1

    5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N66 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) / 3500(band 42) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM type

    LPDDR4X

  • Graphics

    Mali-G610 MC4

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro MT6886

  • CPU

    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A510)

  • Fabrication

    4 nm

  • Fingerprint Sensor Type

    Optical

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • USB OTG

    Yes

