 Nubia Red Magic 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Nubia Red Magic 3

    Nubia Red Magic 3 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 36,999 in India with 48 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Nubia Red Magic 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
    • 48 MP
    • 16 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Quick, 18W
    • No
    • Yes
    • 01h 26m 20s
    • Li-ion
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • 7680x4320 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.79
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    Design
    • 171.7 mm
    • 9.6 mm
    • 215 grams
    • 78.5 mm
    • Black, Flame Red
    • Back: Aluminium
    Display
    • 388 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 80.37 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 19.5:9
    • AMOLED
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes
    General
    • Nubia
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • June 27, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Red Magic 3
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • DTS Sound
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 64 bit
    • 17.0 s
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Adreno 640
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.0
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Nubia Red Magic 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Nubia Red Magic 3 in India?

    Nubia Red Magic 3 price in India at 34,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Nubia Red Magic 3?

    How many colors are available in Nubia Red Magic 3?

    What is the Nubia Red Magic 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Nubia Red Magic 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    Nubia Red Magic 3