 Oneplus 10t 16gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 55,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor , 4800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹55,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4800 mAh
Android v12
16 GB
₹55,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
4800 mAh
Oneplus Phones Prices in India

Oneplus 10t 16gb Ram Full Specifications

  • 16 MP
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 4800 mAh
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 150W: 100 % in 19 minutes
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4800 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Fixed Focus
  • IMX766, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • F2.4
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
Design
  • 75.4 mm
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 163 mm
  • 203.5 grams
  • Jade Green, Moonstone Black
  • 8.8 mm
Display
  • 394 ppi
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 950 nits
  • 20.1:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.18 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
General
  • OnePlus
  • Android v12
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 16, 2022 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Oxygen OS
  • 10T 16GB RAM
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • No
  • USB Type-C
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Head: 1.176 W/kg, Body: 0.924 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • LPDDR5
  • 4 nm
  • 16 GB
  • Adreno 730
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • Yes
  • No
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

