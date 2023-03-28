 Oneplus 10t 256gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OnePlus 10T 256GB

OnePlus 10T 256GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4800 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 10T 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 10T 256GB now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹54,999
256 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4800 mAh
Android v12
Oneplus 10t 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 16 MP
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 4800 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 150W: 100 % in 19 minutes
  • Yes
  • 4800 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • F2.4
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes
  • Fixed Focus
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus, Laser autofocus
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
  • F1.8
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 203.5 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 163 mm
  • Jade Green, Moonstone Black
  • 8.8 mm
  • 75.4 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 88.18 %
  • 950 nits
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 394 ppi
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 20.1:9
  • 120 Hz
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v12
  • August 3, 2022 (Official)
  • 10T 256GB
  • Yes
  • OnePlus
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.176 W/kg, Body: 0.924 W/kg
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N20 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • Adreno 730
  • LPDDR5
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.75 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 17.0 s
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR5
  • 4 nm
Smart TV Features
  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes
  • Up to 223 GB
  • 256 GB
  • No
  • UFS 3.1
