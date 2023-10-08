Oneplus 11r 512gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the OnePlus 11R 512GB in India is Rs. 45,999. This is the OnePlus 11R 512GB base model with 18 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Solar Red. ...Read More Read Less
The starting price for the OnePlus 11R 512GB in India is Rs. 45,999. This is the OnePlus 11R 512GB base model with 18 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Solar Red.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.