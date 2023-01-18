 Oneplus 5 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 5 128GB

    OnePlus 5 128GB is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 16 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 5 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 5 128GB now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30384/heroimage/113771-v3-oneplus-5-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30384/images/Design/113771-v3-oneplus-5-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30384/images/Design/113771-v3-oneplus-5-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30384/images/Design/113771-v3-oneplus-5-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30384/images/Design/113771-v3-oneplus-5-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹37,999
    128 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    16 MP + 20 MP
    16 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    Add to compare
    Oneplus 5 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP + 20 MP
    • 3300 mAh
    • 16 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Dash
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 3300 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • F1.7
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F2.0
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(20 mm focal length, 1µm pixel size)
    • Exmor RS
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    Design
    • Case: AluminiumBack: Aluminium
    • 7.2 mm
    • 154.2 mm
    • 74.1 mm
    • 153 grams
    • Midnight Black, Slate Gray
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 72.81 %
    • 16:9
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Optic AMOLED
    General
    • June 22, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 5
    • Oxygen OS
    • OnePlus
    • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • No
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Head: 1.240 W/kg, Body: 0.850 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 540
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oneplus 5 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus 5 128Gb in India?

    Oneplus 5 128Gb price in India at 31,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 5 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus 5 128Gb?

    What is the Oneplus 5 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus 5 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oneplus 5 128gb