Oneplus 6t 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus 6T 256GB OnePlus 6T 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 45,999 in India with 16 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 6T 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 6T 256GB now with free delivery.