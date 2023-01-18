 Oneplus 6t 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 6T 256GB

    OnePlus 6T 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 45,999 in India with 16 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor, 3700 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 6T 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 6T 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹45,999
    256 GB
    6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    16 MP + 20 MP
    16 MP
    3700 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Oneplus 6t 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 3700 mAh
    • 16 MP + 20 MP
    • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes, Dash: 50 % in 28 minutes
    • 3700 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.7
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • Fixed Focus
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 8.2 mm
    • 157.5 mm
    • Mirror Black, Midnight Black
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 74.8 mm
    • 185 grams
    Display
    • 85.43 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    • 86 %
    • Optic AMOLED
    • 60 Hz
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 402 ppi
    • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    General
    • 6T 256GB
    • Oxygen OS
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • November 1, 2018 (Official)
    • OnePlus
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
    • 64 bit
    • Adreno 630
    • 8 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
    • 10 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 20 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Oneplus 6t 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oneplus 6T 256Gb in India?

    Oneplus 6T 256Gb price in India at 31,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 6T 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oneplus 6T 256Gb?

    What is the Oneplus 6T 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oneplus 6T 256Gb Waterproof?

    Oneplus 6t 256gb