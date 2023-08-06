 Oneplus 6t Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with 16 MP + 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 3700 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 6T from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 6T now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹37,999
128 GB
6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
16 MP + 20 MP
16 MP
3700 mAh
Android v9.0 (Pie)
6 GB
Oneplus 6t Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
  • 3700 mAh
  • 16 MP + 20 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes, Dash: 50 % in 28 minutes
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3700 mAh
Camera
  • F1.7
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
  • Single
  • Exmor RS
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • 157.5 mm
  • 8.2 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 74.8 mm
  • 185 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • Mirror Black
Display
  • 402 ppi
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v6
  • 19.5:9
  • 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • 6.41 inches (16.28 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • 86 %
  • Optic AMOLED
  • 85.43 %
General
  • Android v9.0 (Pie)
  • Yes
  • November 1, 2018 (Official)
  • 6T
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OnePlus
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • No
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) / 700(band 29) / 2300(band 30) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
Performance
  • Adreno 630
  • 6 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 10 nm
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • UFS 2.1
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oneplus 6t FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus 6T in India?

Oneplus 6T price in India at 25,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 20 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3700 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 6T?

How many colors are available in Oneplus 6T?

What is the Oneplus 6T Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus 6T Waterproof?

View More

    Oneplus 6t