 Oneplus 9 256gb Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Oneplus Phones OnePlus 9 256GB

OnePlus 9 256GB

OnePlus 9 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 54,999 in India with 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
OnePlus9256GB_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
OnePlus9256GB_FrontCamera_16MP
OnePlus9256GB_Ram_12GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35870/heroimage/143625-v3-oneplus-9-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlus9256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35870/heroimage/143625-v3-oneplus-9-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OnePlus9256GB_4
OnePlus9256GB_Display_6.55inches(16.64cm)
OnePlus9256GB_FrontCamera_16MP"
OnePlus9256GB_Ram_12GB"
OnePlus9256GB_3"
OnePlus9256GB_4"
Key Specs
₹54,999
256 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
12 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹54,999
256 GB
6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
4500 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 45,999 M.R.P. ₹65,999
Buy Now

Oneplus Phones Prices in India

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus mobiles price in India starts from Rs.14,990. HT Tech has 83 Oneplus mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Oneplus 9 256gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • 4500 mAh
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 29 minutes
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
  • Exmor RS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.4
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Fixed Focus
  • F1.8
Design
  • 183 grams
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
  • 160 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 73.9 mm
  • Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist
Display
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • 402 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 6.55 inches (16.64 cm)
  • 87.6 %
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 1100 nits
  • 20:9
General
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Yes
  • OnePlus
  • 9 256GB
  • Oxygen OS
  • Android v11
  • April 15, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dolby Atmos
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 1.19 W/kg, Body: 0.78 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax), MIMO
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 12 GB
  • 22.0 s
  • Adreno 660
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • LPDDR5
  • 5 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • No
  • 256 GB
  • Up to 221 GB
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles Videos

View all
Nothing Phone 2 features and specs
The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
19 May 2023
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
Big upgrade for Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: All you need to know
01 May 2023
Best 5 feature-rich phones under 12000
5 best feature-rich phones under 12000: Samsung Galaxy F13, Realme C55, Motorola G32, more
22 Apr 2023
iPhone SE 4 the game changer
iPhone SE 4 the game changer; What are the NEW features?
22 Apr 2023
Vivo V27 Pro
Vivo V27 and V27 Pro launched in India
27 Mar 2023
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
Google Pixel 7a LEAKED: First Look at Design and Rumoured Specs!
16 Mar 2023
Know iPhone 14 Pro hidden features users must try.
iPhone 14 Pro tips and tricks: Hidden features you MUST try
24 Feb 2023
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design
Best Budget Smartphones with Great Design: Realme C30s, Poco C3, Moto G31, more
20 Feb 2023
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy
Top 5 5G smartphones to buy under Rs. 20000: Samsung Galaxy F23, Poco M4 Pro, Motorola G62, more
28 Jan 2023

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oneplus 9 256gb FAQs

What is the price of the Oneplus 9 256Gb in India?

Oneplus 9 256Gb price in India at 49,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oneplus 9 256Gb?

How many colors are available in Oneplus 9 256Gb?

What is the Oneplus 9 256Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Oneplus 9 256Gb Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Oneplus 9 256gb