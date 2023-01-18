 Oneplus 9 Rt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus 9 RT

    OnePlus 9 RT is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 42,999 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9 RT from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9 RT now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹42,999
    128 GB
    6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v11
    Oneplus 9 Rt Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    • 4500 mAh
    Battery
    • 4500 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Warp, 65W: 100 % in 29 minutes
    • No
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Fixed Focus
    • Exmor RS
    • F2.4
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuos autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Hacker Black, Nano Silver
    • 8.2 mm
    • 162.2 mm
    • 74.6 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • 198.5 grams
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 87.44 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 1300 nits
    • 398 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.62 inches (16.81 cm)
    General
    • Yes
    • OnePlus 9RT
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 9 RT
    • Oxygen OS
    • February 17, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v11
    • OnePlus
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.2
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 1.193 W/kg, Body: 0.596 W/kg
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680)
    • LPDDR5
    • LPDDR5
    • 20.0 s
    • 64 bit
    • 5 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
    • Adreno 660
    • 8 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 16MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • Up to 105 GB
    • No
    Oneplus 9 Rt