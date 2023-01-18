Oneplus 9 Rt Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus 9 RT OnePlus 9 RT is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 42,999 in India with 50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 680 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus 9 RT from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus 9 RT now with free delivery.