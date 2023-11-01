 Oneplus Nord 2 Ce 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India is Rs. 29,999.

The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Green and Grey.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Green, Grey
Rumoured

Oneplus Nord 2 Ce 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4500 mAh
  • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 16 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Warp, 65W
  • Yes
  • No
  • 4500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
Design
  • Green, Grey
Display
  • 411 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Fluid AMOLED
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 90 Hz
  • 20:9
General
  • Yes
  • Nord 2 CE 5G
  • OnePlus
  • September 17, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v11
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Oxygen OS
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • MediaTek Dimensity 900 MT6877
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G68 MC4
  • LPDDR4X
  • 6 nm
  • Octa core (2.4 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • No
  • 128 GB
    Oneplus Nord 2 Ce 5g