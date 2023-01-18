Oneplus Nord 2 Lite 5g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Black Dusk, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹18,999
₹22,178
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
OnePlus Nord 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.22,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 2 Lite 5G is Rs.18,999 on amazon.in.
OnePlus Nord 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.22,999. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 2 Lite 5G is Rs.18,999 on amazon.in.