 Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oneplus Mobile OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 21,990 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37145/heroimage/149328-v8-oneplus-nord-ce-2-lite-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37145/images/Design/149328-v8-oneplus-nord-ce-2-lite-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37145/images/Design/149328-v8-oneplus-nord-ce-2-lite-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37145/images/Design/149328-v8-oneplus-nord-ce-2-lite-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37145/images/Design/149328-v8-oneplus-nord-ce-2-lite-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹21,990
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹21,990
    128 GB
    6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    5000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 18,999 M.R.P. ₹19,999
    Buy Now

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Price in India

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.21,990. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is Rs.18,999 on amazon.in.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs.21,990. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is Rs.18,999 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Continuous autofocus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • F1.7
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 6 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exmor RS
    Design
    • 195 grams
    • Black Dusk, Blue Tide
    • 8.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 164.3 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 20:9
    • 84.41 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 6.59 inches (16.74 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 120 Hz
    General
    • Oxygen OS
    • Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
    • Yes
    • Android v12
    • April 30, 2022 (Official)
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OnePlus
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Head: 1.186 W/kg, Body: 0.709 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N28 TDD N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 6 nm
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 GB
    • 26.0 s
    • Adreno 619
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Up to 105 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Oneplus Nord Ce 2 Lite 5g