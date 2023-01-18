 Oneplus Nord 3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OnePlus Nord 3

    OnePlus Nord 3 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,790 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Nord 3 from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Nord 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India

    OnePlus Nord 3 price in India starts at Rs.27,790. The lowest price of OnePlus Nord 3 is Rs.24,799 on amazon.in.

    Oneplus Nord 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    • 4500 mAh
    • 32 MP
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 65W
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 32 MP f/2.5, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • F2.5
    • F1.9
    Display
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 90 Hz
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • 19:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    • 394 ppi
    • Fluid AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    General
    • Android v11
    • OnePlus
    • Yes
    • June 15, 2023 (Unofficial)
    • Nord 3
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 5 nm
    • 8 GB
    • Mali-G610 MC6
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8100 MT6895Z
    • Octa core (2.85 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Optical
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oneplus Nord 3