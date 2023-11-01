Oneplus Nord 5 Ce 5g Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹29,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G Price in India The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. OnePlus Nord 5 CE 5G (8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Oneplus Nord 5 Ce 5g Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Rear Camera 108 MP + 50 MP + 16 MP + 8 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Quad

Resolution 108 MP, Primary Camera 50 MP 16 MP 8 MP

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels Display Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 395 ppi

Display Type AMOLED General Launch Date December 15, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand OnePlus Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Size SIM1: Nano

VoLTE Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Adreno 620

RAM 8 GB

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Cortex A76 + 2.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex A76 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Fabrication 7 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory No

