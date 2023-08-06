 Oppo A16 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A16

OPPO A16 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 14,990 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A16 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A16 now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹14,990
64 GB
6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
4 GB
Oppo A16 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
Battery
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • F2.0
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
Design
  • 8.4 mm
  • 75.6 mm
  • Pearl Blue,Crystal Black
  • 190 grams
  • 163.8 mm
Display
  • 82.88 %
  • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 269 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20:9
  • 480 nits
  • 88.7 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 60 Hz
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • Android v11
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
  • A16
  • September 20, 2021 (Official)
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 12 nm
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • LPDDR4X
  • 4 GB
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Oppo A16 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A16 in India?

Oppo A16 price in India at 12,740 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A16?

How many colors are available in Oppo A16?

What is the Oppo A16 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A16 Waterproof?

    Oppo A16