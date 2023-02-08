 Oppo A17 Price in India (08, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO A17

    OPPO A17

    OPPO A17 is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 13,990 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A17 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A17 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,990
    64 GB
    6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    50 MP + 2 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    ₹ 12,499 M.R.P. ₹14,999
    Oppo Phones Prices in India

    Oppo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.7,499. HT Tech has 167 Oppo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Oppo A17 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • ISO-CELL
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • No
    • F1.8
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164.2 mm
    • 189 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
    • Lake Blue, Midnight Black, Sunlight Orange
    • 8.3 mm
    • 75.6 mm
    Display
    • 60 Hz
    • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 600 nits
    • 269 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes
    • 89.8 %
    • 720 x 1612 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 20:9
    • 83.7 %
    General
    • OPPO
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • October 4, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • A17
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.81 W/kg, Body: 0.94 W/kg
    Performance
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • 4 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    Smart TV Features
    • 50 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 1 TB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Oppo A17