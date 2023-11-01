Oppo A19s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO A19s OPPO A19s is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹21,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO A19s Price in India The starting price for the OPPO A19s in India is Rs. 21,990. This is the OPPO A19s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the OPPO A19s in India is Rs. 21,990. This is the OPPO A19s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. OPPO A19s (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Oppo A19s Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Rear Camera 48 MP + 2 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh Camera Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Display Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch

Display Type IPS LCD General Operating System Android v11

Brand OPPO

Custom UI Funtouch OS

Launch Date October 21, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.0

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance RAM 6 GB

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

Fabrication 11 nm

Graphics Adreno 610

CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 256 GB

Internal Memory 128 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

More from Oppo OPPO A38 (4 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Glowing Gold Add to compare Add to compare OPPO A58 4G (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Glowing Black, Dazzling Green Add to compare Add to compare OPPO A78 4G (8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mist Black, Aqua Green Add to compare Add to compare OPPO Reno10 5G (8GB RAM + 256GB ROM RAM,256 GB Storage) - Silvery Grey, Ice Blue Add to compare Add to compare Oppo Mobiles