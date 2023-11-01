 Oppo A19s Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A19s

OPPO A19s is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 21,990 in India with 48 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
OPPOA19s_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
1/1 OPPOA19s_Display_6.5inches(16.51cm)
Key Specs
₹21,990 (speculated)
128 GB
6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
48 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v11
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

OPPO A19s Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO A19s in India is Rs. 21,990.  This is the OPPO A19s base model with 6 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the OPPO A19s in India is Rs. 21,990.  This is the OPPO A19s base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OPPO A19s

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Oppo A19s Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 48 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5000 mAh
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
  • Yes
Display
  • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
  • 20:9
  • 405 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • IPS LCD
General
  • Android v11
  • OPPO
  • Funtouch OS
  • October 21, 2023 (Unofficial)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • 11 nm
  • Adreno 610
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 260)
  • 64 bit
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Yes
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 128 GB
    Oppo A19s