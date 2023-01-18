 Oppo A1k Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO A1K

    OPPO A1K

    OPPO A1K is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 8,490 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A1K from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A1K now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33594/heroimage/133324-v5-oppo-a1k-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33594/images/Design/133324-v5-oppo-a1k-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33594/images/Design/133324-v5-oppo-a1k-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33594/images/Design/133324-v5-oppo-a1k-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33594/images/Design/133324-v5-oppo-a1k-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,490
    32 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Key Specs
    ₹8,490
    32 GB
    6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo A1k Summary

    Oppo A1k was launched in 2019. It has a matte finish on a plastic body and appeals to those looking for a budget phone with a premium design and a well-performing water-drop notch display. The smartphone has a thickness of 8.4mm and weighs around 170g. A1k comes in two colour variants: Red and Black. It runs ColorOS 6 and is powered by Android 9.

    Price

    The Oppo A1k is priced at Rs 7,179 for its lone model with 2+32GB configuration.

    Storage

    The Oppo A1ks' 2GB of RAM variant has an internal storage of 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.

    Display

    The Oppo A1k has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 87.43 percent screen ratio and a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, with a pixel density of 282 ppi. The smartphone can generate up to 16 million colours and has a multi-touch, capacitive screen.

    Processor

    The OPPO A1k, is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores and can clock a speed upto 2 GHz. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is included in the octa-core MediaTek system on chip.

    Camera

    An 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.4 micrometre pixel size is available on the Oppo A1k. The front camera, on the other hand, sports a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and pixel size of 1.12 micrometres. The rear camera and front camera can shoot a video in 1080p and 720p resolution, respectively.

    Battery

    Oppo A1k is powered by a 4000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box.

    Top rivals

    Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Vivo Y12 and Infinix Hot 10 are amongst Oppo A1k's top rivals in this price segment.

    Other features

    Oppo A1k has single-band Wi-Fi connection support, Bluetooth 4.2 support, GPS support, FM radio, and all of the standard sensors, such as an E-compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, and G-sensor/acceleration sensor. It also features a Personal Information Protection function and Game Space to enhance gaming performance.

    Reference-

    https://www.oppo.com/in/smartphone-a1k/specs/ https://www.google.com/amp/s/gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/reviews/oppo-a1k-review-india-price-2042932%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

    Oppo A1k Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 5 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.639 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Exposure compensation
    • F2.0
    Design
    • 170 grams
    • Black, Red
    • 154.4 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 73.8 mm
    • 8.4 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 19.5:9
    • 79.99 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 720 x 1560 pixels
    • 282 ppi
    • 87.43 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 6.1 inches (15.49 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • A1K
    • May 1, 2019 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • OPPO
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 1.323 W/kg, Body: 0.922 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • 12 nm
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Oppo A1k FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A1K in India?

    Oppo A1K price in India at 7,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A1K?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A1K?

    What is the Oppo A1K Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A1K Waterproof?

    Oppo A1k