Oppo A1k Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Oppo A1k Summary

Oppo A1k was launched in 2019. It has a matte finish on a plastic body and appeals to those looking for a budget phone with a premium design and a well-performing water-drop notch display. The smartphone has a thickness of 8.4mm and weighs around 170g. A1k comes in two colour variants: Red and Black. It runs ColorOS 6 and is powered by Android 9.



Price



The Oppo A1k is priced at Rs 7,179 for its lone model with 2+32GB configuration.



Storage



The Oppo A1ks' 2GB of RAM variant has an internal storage of 32GB, which can be expanded to 256GB using a microSD card.



Display



The Oppo A1k has a 6.1-inch HD+ display with a 87.43 percent screen ratio and a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. It has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, with a pixel density of 282 ppi. The smartphone can generate up to 16 million colours and has a multi-touch, capacitive screen.



Processor



The OPPO A1k, is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, which has eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores and can clock a speed upto 2 GHz. A PowerVR GE8320 GPU is included in the octa-core MediaTek system on chip.



Camera



An 8-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 1.4 micrometre pixel size is available on the Oppo A1k. The front camera, on the other hand, sports a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and pixel size of 1.12 micrometres. The rear camera and front camera can shoot a video in 1080p and 720p resolution, respectively.



Battery



Oppo A1k is powered by a 4000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger in the box.



Top rivals



Redmi 9, Samsung Galaxy M12, Vivo Y12 and Infinix Hot 10 are amongst Oppo A1k's top rivals in this price segment.



Other features



Oppo A1k has single-band Wi-Fi connection support, Bluetooth 4.2 support, GPS support, FM radio, and all of the standard sensors, such as an E-compass, light sensor, proximity sensor, and G-sensor/acceleration sensor. It also features a Personal Information Protection function and Game Space to enhance gaming performance.



