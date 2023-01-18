 Oppo A31 2020 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO A31 2020 128GB

    OPPO A31 2020 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A31 2020 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A31 2020 128GB now with free delivery.
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34705/heroimage/137826-v2-oppo-a31-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34705/images/Design/137826-v2-oppo-a31-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34705/images/Design/137826-v2-oppo-a31-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34705/images/Design/137826-v2-oppo-a31-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34705/images/Design/137826-v2-oppo-a31-2020-128gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹15,990
    128 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    4230 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    
    Oppo A31 2020 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4230 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 02h 24m 28s
    • Up to 33 Hours(3G) / Up to 45 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • No
    • 4230 mAh
    • Up to 33 Hours(3G) / Up to 45 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 180 grams
    • 75.5 mm
    • 8.3 mm
    • 163.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • Mystery Black, Fantasy White, Lake Green
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 480 nits
    • 89 %
    • 20:9
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 82.43 %
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Yes
    • A31 2020 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • March 2, 2020 (Official)
    • OPPO
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • ColorOS
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek Helio P35
    • 12 nm
    • 6 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 28.0 s
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Oppo A31 2020 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo A31 2020 128Gb in India?

    Oppo A31 2020 128Gb price in India at 12,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P35; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 4230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A31 2020 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo A31 2020 128Gb?

    What is the Oppo A31 2020 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo A31 2020 128Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo A31 2020 128gb