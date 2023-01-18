Oppo A31 2020 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO A31 2020 128GB OPPO A31 2020 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 15,990 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4230 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A31 2020 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A31 2020 128GB now with free delivery.