 Oppo A71 2018 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A71 2018

OPPO A71 2018 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 9,790 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO A71 2018 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO A71 2018 now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹9,790
16 GB
5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
3 GB
Oppo A71 2018 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5 MP
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • No
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.4µm pixel size)
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2.2
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Fixed Focus
  • F2.4
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Aluminium
  • 7.6 mm
  • 137 grams
  • Black, Blue, Gold
  • 148.1 mm
  • 73.8 mm
Display
  • 282 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 16:9
  • 68.04 %
  • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • February 12, 2018 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • No
  • A71 2018
  • No
  • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz
  • No
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Head: 0.462 W/kg, Body: 0.459 W/kg
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • Octa core, 1.8 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 3 GB
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • 14 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • Adreno 506
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
  • Up to 8.22 GB
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Oppo A71 2018 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo A71 2018 in India?

Oppo A71 2018 price in India at 9,940 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo A71 2018?

How many colors are available in Oppo A71 2018?

What is the Oppo A71 2018 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo A71 2018 Waterproof?

    Oppo A71 2018