 Oppo A77 2022 128gb Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO A77 2022 128GB

OPPO A77 2022 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 16,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹16,499
128 GB
6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
50 MP + 2 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v12
4 GB
Oppo A77 2022 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
Battery
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • S5KJN1, ISO-CELL
  • F2.0
  • F1.8
  • 5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • Yes
Design
  • 75 mm
  • 163.7 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IP5X, IPX4
  • Dust proof
  • 187 grams
  • Sky Blue, Sunset Orange
  • Back: Plastic
  • 7.9 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1612 pixels
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • 60 Hz
  • 6.56 inches (16.66 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 84.62 %
  • 600 nits
  • 269 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 89.8 %
  • 20.1:9
General
  • ColorOS
  • A77 2022 128GB
  • Yes
  • OPPO
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 30, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v12
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Recording option
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) 5GHz, MIMO
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
Performance
  • PowerVR GE8320
  • 12 nm
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 50 MP + 2 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Side
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
  • Yes
    Oppo A77 2022 128gb