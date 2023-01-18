 Oppo F1s 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F1s 64GB

    OPPO F1s 64GB

    OPPO F1s 64GB is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3075 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F1s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F1s 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29772/heroimage/109419-v1-oppo-f1s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P29772/images/Design/109419-v1-oppo-f1s-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹18,990
    64 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    16 MP
    3075 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Oppo F1s 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3075 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size)
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 154.5 mm
    • Gold, Grey
    • 7.3 mm
    • 160 grams
    • 76 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v4,
    • 70.86 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 16:9
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • ColorOS
    • F1s 64GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • Yes
    • OPPO
    • November 28, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes
    • No
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T860 MP2
    • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • MediaTek MT6750
    • 4 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Front
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Oppo F1s 64gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F1S 64Gb in India?

    Oppo F1S 64Gb price in India at 11,250 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3075 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F1S 64Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F1S 64Gb?

    What is the Oppo F1S 64Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F1S 64Gb Waterproof?

    Oppo F1s 64gb