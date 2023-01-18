Oppo F1s 64gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO F1s 64GB OPPO F1s 64GB is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 18,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3075 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F1s 64GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F1s 64GB now with free delivery.