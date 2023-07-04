 Oppo F21 Pro 5g Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Oppo Mobile OPPO F21 Pro 5G

OPPO F21 Pro 5G

OPPO F21 Pro 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 26,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F21 Pro 5G from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F21 Pro 5G now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
OPPOF21Pro5G_Display_6.43inches(16.33cm)
OPPOF21Pro5G_FrontCamera_16MP
OPPOF21Pro5G_Ram_8GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37349/heroimage/150010-v6-oppo-f21-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOF21Pro5G_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37349/heroimage/150010-v6-oppo-f21-pro-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_OPPOF21Pro5G_4
OPPOF21Pro5G_Display_6.43inches(16.33cm)
OPPOF21Pro5G_FrontCamera_16MP"
OPPOF21Pro5G_Ram_8GB"
OPPOF21Pro5G_3"
OPPOF21Pro5G_4"
Key Specs
₹26,999
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
4500 mAh
Android v12
8 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹26,999
128 GB
6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
4500 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 29,999 M.R.P. ₹31,990
Buy Now

OPPO F21 Pro 5G Price in India

OPPO F21 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.26,999. The lowest price of OPPO F21 Pro 5G is Rs.21,990 on amazon.in.

OPPO F21 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs.26,999. The lowest price of OPPO F21 Pro 5G is Rs.21,990 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Oppo F21 Pro 5g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 4500 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • 4500 mAh
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 33W: 31 % in 15 minutes
  • Yes
  • No
Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • F1.7
  • F2.4
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Dual Video Recording
Design
  • 73.2 mm
  • Yes, Splash proof, IPX4
  • 173 grams
  • 159.9 mm
  • 7.5 mm
  • Cosmic Black, Rainbow Spectrum
Display
  • Yes
  • 85.28 %
  • 600 nits
  • 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • 20:9
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 60 Hz
  • 409 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.43 inches (16.33 cm)
  • 90.80 %
  • AMOLED
General
  • Yes
  • OPPO
  • F21 Pro 5G
  • 5G: Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • April 12, 2022 (Official)
  • Android v12
  • ColorOS
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Head: 1.120 W/kg, Body: 1.051 W/kg
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • No
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
Performance
  • 28.0 s
  • 8 GB
  • 6 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Adreno 619
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)
  • 64 bit
Special Features
  • On-screen
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • Yes
  • Up to 105 GB
  • UFS 2.2
  • 128 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo Videos

View all
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Oppo F21 Pro 5g