 Oppo F3 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO F3

OPPO F3

OPPO F3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F3 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F3 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
5
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30388/heroimage/113814-v2-oppo-f3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30388/images/Design/113814-v2-oppo-f3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30388/images/Design/113814-v2-oppo-f3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30388/images/Design/113814-v2-oppo-f3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30388/images/Design/113814-v2-oppo-f3-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
Key Specs
₹19,990
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
13 MP
16 MP + 8 MP
3200 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹19,990
64 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
13 MP
3200 mAh
Add to compare
See full specifications
amazon
₹ 9,999 M.R.P. ₹19,999
Buy Now

OPPO F3 Price in India

OPPO F3 price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of OPPO F3 is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

OPPO F3 price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of OPPO F3 is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

Oppo F3 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 16 MP + 8 MP
  • 3200 mAh
Battery
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • 3200 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(3.1" sensor size) 8 MP Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.2
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Dual
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • CMOS
  • F2.0
  • No
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
Design
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • Gold, Rose Gold
  • 7.3 mm
  • 75.2 mm
  • 153 grams
  • 153.3 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
  • 72.17 %
General
  • May 13, 2017 (Official)
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • OPPO
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • ColorOS
  • F3
  • No
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 300 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 6) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • 28 nm
  • LPDDR3
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6750T
  • LPDDR3
  • 64 bit
  • 4 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • Front
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • Up to 51.5 GB
  • 64 GB
  • Yes
  • eMMC 5.1
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo F3 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F3 in India?

Oppo F3 price in India at 18,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F3?

How many colors are available in Oppo F3?

What is the Oppo F3 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F3 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Oppo F3