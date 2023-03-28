Oppo F3 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

OPPO F3 OPPO F3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3200 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F3 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F3 now with free delivery.