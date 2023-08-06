Oppo F5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

OPPO F5 OPPO F5 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F5 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F5 now with free delivery.