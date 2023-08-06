 Oppo F5 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
OPPO F5

OPPO F5 is a Android v7.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 3200 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F5 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F5 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹19,990
32 GB
6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
16 MP
20 MP
3200 mAh
Android v7.1 (Nougat)
4 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo F5 Full Specifications

Battery
  • No
  • 3200 mAh
  • No
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 20 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • No
  • F2.0
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS
  • F1.8
Design
  • 7.5 mm
  • Black, Gold
  • 156.5 mm
  • Case: MetalBack: Metal
  • 152 grams
  • 76 mm
Display
  • Yes
  • IPS LCD
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • 18:9
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 402 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • 78.11 %
  • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
General
  • OPPO
  • F5
  • Android v7.1 (Nougat)
  • ColorOS
  • No
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • November 9, 2017 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • No
  • Head: 1.119 W/kg, Body: 0.817 W/kg
Performance
  • LPDDR4X
  • 64 bit
  • MediaTek MT6763T
  • Mali-G71 MP2
  • 16 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Octa core, 2.5 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • eMMC 5.1
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Up to 22.1 GB
Oppo F5 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo F5 in India?

Oppo F5 price in India at 15,500 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6763T; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3200 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F5?

How many colors are available in Oppo F5?

What is the Oppo F5 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo F5 Waterproof?

View More

    Oppo F5