 Oppo F9 Pro 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    OPPO F9 Pro 128GB

    OPPO F9 Pro 128GB is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 25,990 in India with 16 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO F9 Pro 128GB from HT Tech. Buy OPPO F9 Pro 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Add to compare
    Out of Stock

    Oppo F9 Pro 128gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 3500 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 20W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.8" sensor size, 0.9µm pixel size)
    • Wide Angle Selfie
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Exmor RS
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Yes
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Yes, Screen flash
    Design
    • 8 mm
    • 156.7 mm
    • 169 grams
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 74 mm
    • Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, Starry Purple
    Display
    • 83.84 %
    • 409 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 6.3 inches (16 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v6,
    General
    • F9 Pro 128GB
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • OPPO
    • November 1, 2018 (Official)
    • ColorOS
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.2
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • 12 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio P60
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    Oppo F9 Pro 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Oppo F9 Pro 128Gb in India?

    Oppo F9 Pro 128Gb price in India at 22,450 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P60; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3500 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo F9 Pro 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Oppo F9 Pro 128Gb?

    What is the Oppo F9 Pro 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Oppo F9 Pro 128Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    Oppo F9 Pro 128gb