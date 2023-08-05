 Oppo Neo 7 Price in India (05 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Home Phone Finder Oppo Phones OPPO Neo 7

OPPO Neo 7

OPPO Neo 7 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2420 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Neo 7 from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Neo 7 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 05 August 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos FAQs
OPPONeo7_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
OPPONeo7_FrontCamera_5MP
OPPONeo7_Display_5.0inches(12.7cm)
OPPONeo7_FrontCamera_5MP"
Key Specs
₹10,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
5 MP
2420 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹10,999
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
8 MP
2420 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Oppo Neo 7 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2420 mAh
  • 8 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Battery
  • 2420 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • F2.0
  • No
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • No
  • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
  • F2.4
Design
  • 71.7 mm
  • 7.5 mm
  • Black, White
  • 141 grams
  • 142.7 mm
Display
  • 540 x 960 pixels
  • TFT
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • No
  • 220 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 67.2 %
General
  • ColorOS
  • OPPO
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • No
  • Neo 7
  • November 14, 2015 (Official)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
  • No
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 1 GB
  • Adreno 306
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Oppo Videos

View all
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
OPPO Find N2 Flip: The revolutionary smartphone is here
24 Feb 2023
Smartphones under Rs. 35000.
Have Rs. 35000 to spend on a smartphone? Check out these options
22 Jul 2022

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

Oppo Neo 7 FAQs

What is the price of the Oppo Neo 7 in India?

Oppo Neo 7 price in India at 10,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2420 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Oppo Neo 7?

How many colors are available in Oppo Neo 7?

What is the Oppo Neo 7 Battery Capacity?

Is Oppo Neo 7 Waterproof?

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    Oppo Neo 7