 Oppo Reno9 T Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
OPPO Reno9 T

OPPO Reno9 T is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 35,999 in India with 108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Reno9 T from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Reno9 T now with free delivery.
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹35,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
32 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Oppo Reno9 T Full Specifications

  • 5000 mAh
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
  • 108 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
  • 32 MP
Battery
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • Yes, Super VOOC, 68W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 32 MP, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Single
  • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes
  • 389 ppi
  • 20:9
  • OLED
  • 120 Hz
  • 1080 x 2412 pixels
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
General
  • September 21, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Yes
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v13
  • OPPO
  • ColorOS
  • Reno9 T
Multimedia
  • USB Type-C
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes, v5.3
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Performance
  • Adreno 730
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 4 nm
  • 64 bit
  • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.5 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
  • 8 GB
Smart TV Features
  • 108MP + 5MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Optical
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • On-screen
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
