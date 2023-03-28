 Poco C3 64gb Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
POCO C3 64GB

POCO C3 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO C3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO C3 64GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999
64 GB
6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
5 MP
5000 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
See full specifications
₹ 9,700 M.R.P. ₹11,999
Poco Phones Prices in India

Poco mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,499. HT Tech has 65 Poco mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Poco C3 64gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • No
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • 02h 45m 01s
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • F2.2
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • F2.2
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Single
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
Design
  • 194 grams
  • Arctic Blue, Lime Green, Matte Black
  • Yes, Splash proof
  • 77 mm
  • 164.9 mm
  • 9 mm
Display
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
  • 20:9
  • 400 nits
  • IPS LCD
  • 81.08 %
  • 269 ppi
  • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
General
  • MIUI
  • POCO
  • October 16, 2020 (Official)
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
  • C3 64GB
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Head: 0.506 W/kg, Body: 0.833 W/kg
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 37.0 s
  • MediaTek Helio G35
  • LPDDR4X
  • LPDDR4X
  • 12 nm
  • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
  • 4 GB
  • PowerVR GE8320
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 512 GB
  • Yes
  • 64 GB
  • eMMC 5.1
Poco C3 64gb FAQs

What is the price of the Poco C3 64Gb in India?

Poco C3 64Gb price in India at 9,449 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Poco C3 64Gb?

How many colors are available in Poco C3 64Gb?

How long does the Poco C3 64Gb last?

What is the Poco C3 64Gb Battery Capacity?

Is Poco C3 64Gb Waterproof?

View More

