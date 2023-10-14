Poco C41 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

POCO C41 POCO C41 is a Android v11 phone, speculated price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Helio G70 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹9,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 32 GB Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Processor MediaTek Helio G70 Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 8 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v11 RAM 3 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Poco C41 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 8 MP

Rear Camera 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Processor MediaTek Helio G70

Battery 5000 mAh

Display 6.53 inches (16.59 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Setup Single

Resolution 8 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 4128 x 3096 Pixels

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 269 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with waterdrop notch General Operating System Android v11

Launch Date August 28, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand POCO Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Sim Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Performance CPU Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Chipset MediaTek Helio G70

Graphics Mali-G52 MC2

RAM 3 GB

Fabrication 12 nm

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer Storage Internal Memory 32 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?