Poco F3 Gt 256gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

POCO F3 GT 256GB POCO F3 GT 256GB is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 29,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5065 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F3 GT 256GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO F3 GT 256GB now with free delivery.