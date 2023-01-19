Poco F3 Gt 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Poco (RENEWED) POCO F3 GT
Poco (RENEWED) POCO F3 GT (Predator Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
₹27,490
₹34,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM is Rs.27,490 on amazon.in.
POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM is Rs.27,490 on amazon.in.