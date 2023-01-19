 Poco F3 Gt 8gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM

    POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM

    POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5065 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹27,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5065 mAh
    Android v11
    POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM Price in India

    POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of POCO F3 GT 8GB RAM is Rs.27,490 on amazon.in.

    Poco F3 Gt 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes, Sonic, v3.0, 67W: 100 % in 42 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5065 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • F1.65
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 8.3 mm
    • 205 grams
    • 76.9 mm
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Gunmetal Silver, Predator Black
    • Dust proof
    • 161.9 mm
    Display
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 86.27 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v11
    • July 23, 2021 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • F3 GT 8GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Yes
    • Dolby Atmos
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Head: 0.815 W/kg, Body: 0.485 W/kg
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Bands: TDD N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    Performance
    • 18.0 s
    • Mali-G77 MC9
    • 6 nm
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893
    • 8 GB
    • Octa core (3 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 2.6 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • Up to 110 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    • UFS 3.1
    Poco F3 Gt 8gb Ram FAQs

    Poco F3 Gt 8Gb Ram price in India at 28,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MT6893; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 5065 mAh.

    Poco F3 Gt 8gb Ram