 Poco F4 5g Price in India (07, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO F4 5G

    POCO F4 5G

    POCO F4 5G is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 24,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor, 4500 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO F4 5G from HT Tech. Buy POCO F4 5G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37276/heroimage/149735-v4-poco-f4-5g-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37276/images/Design/149735-v4-poco-f4-5g-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37276/images/Design/149735-v4-poco-f4-5g-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37276/images/Design/149735-v4-poco-f4-5g-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37276/images/Design/149735-v4-poco-f4-5g-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹24,990
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    4500 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    ₹ 24,990 M.R.P. ₹32,999
    POCO F4 5G Price in India

    POCO F4 5G price in India starts at Rs.24,990. The lowest price of POCO F4 5G is Rs.24,990 on amazon.in.

    Poco F4 5g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 4500 mAh
    • Up to 480 Hours(4G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
    • Yes, Sonic, 67W: 100 % in 38 minutes
    • Up to 480 Hours(4G) / Up to 470 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F1.8
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.4
    • 20 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(0.8µm pixel size)
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Dual Video Recording
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • Exmor RS
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Night Black, Neptune Green
    • 7.7 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • Dust proof
    • 163.2 mm
    • 195 grams
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 20:9
    • AMOLED
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 1300 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 86.71 %
    • 120 Hz
    • 395 ppi
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    General
    • POCO
    • June 27, 2022 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Yes
    • F4 5G
    • Android v12
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Head: 0.840 W/kg, Body: 0.812 W/kg
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
    • 26.0 s
    • LPDDR5
    • Adreno 650
    • LPDDR5
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
    • 7 nm
    • 6 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
