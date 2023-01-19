 Poco M2 4gb Ram Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M2 4GB RAM

    POCO M2 4GB RAM

    POCO M2 4GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M2 4GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO M2 4GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Add to compare
    POCO M2 4GB RAM Price in India

    POCO M2 4GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of POCO M2 4GB RAM is Rs.9,999 on amazon.in.

    Poco M2 4gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Yes
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 624 Hours(2G)
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.0
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(27 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 9.1 mm
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 163.3 mm
    • 198 grams
    • Mostly Blue, Greyish Black
    • 77 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • 400 nits
    • 60 Hz
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 395 ppi
    • 83.06 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.53 inches (16.59 cm)
    General
    • April 21, 2021 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • POCO
    • Yes
    • M2 4GB RAM
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.854 W/kg, Body: 0.417 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-G52 MC2
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G80
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 13+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 64 GB
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • Up to 48 GB
    • Yes
    Poco M2 4gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco M2 4Gb Ram in India?

    Poco M2 4Gb Ram price in India at 11,490 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G80; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco M2 4Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Poco M2 4Gb Ram?

    How long does the Poco M2 4Gb Ram last?

    What is the Poco M2 4Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco M2 4Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    Poco M2 4gb Ram