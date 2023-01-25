 Poco M5 128gb Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    POCO M5 128GB

    POCO M5 128GB

    POCO M5 128GB is a Android v12 phone, available price is Rs 14,499 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO M5 128GB from HT Tech. Buy POCO M5 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,499
    128 GB
    6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v12
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 14,450 M.R.P. ₹18,999
    Buy Now

    Poco Phones Prices in India

    Poco mobiles price in India starts from Rs.6,499. HT Tech has 68 Poco mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Poco M5 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • 5000 mAh
    • 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 01h 56m 54s
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes, Fast, 18W
    • Up to 630 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 630 Hours(4G)
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • F2.0
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.8
    • ISO-CELL
    • Single
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1.12µm pixel size)
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP52
    • 8.9 mm
    • 76 mm
    • Dust proof
    • 163.9 mm
    • 201 grams
    • Icy Blue, Power Black, POCO Yellow
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 20:9
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    • 6.58 inches (16.71 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 500 nits
    • 83.92 %
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
    General
    • MIUI
    • POCO
    • M5 128GB
    • Yes
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • September 13, 2022 (Official)
    • Android v12
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.851 W/kg, Body: 0.674 W/kg
    • Yes, v5.3
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MC2
    • 6 GB
    • 6 nm
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Helio G99
    • 64 bit
    • 26.0 s
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • UFS 2.2
    • Yes
    • 128 GB
    Poco M5 128gb