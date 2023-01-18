 Poco X3 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Poco Phones POCO X3 8GB RAM

    POCO X3 8GB RAM

    POCO X3 8GB RAM is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on POCO X3 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy POCO X3 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35200/heroimage/140274-v2-xiaomi-poco-x3-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35200/images/Design/140274-v2-xiaomi-poco-x3-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35200/images/Design/140274-v2-xiaomi-poco-x3-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35200/images/Design/140274-v2-xiaomi-poco-x3-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P35200/images/Design/140274-v2-xiaomi-poco-x3-8gb-ram-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    20 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    128 GB
    6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    6000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 19,999 M.R.P. ₹22,999
    Buy Now

    POCO X3 8GB RAM Price in India

    POCO X3 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 8GB RAM is Rs.18,199 on amazon.in.

    POCO X3 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 8GB RAM is Rs.18,199 on amazon.in.

    Poco X3 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 6000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Quick, 33W
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    • Up to 45 Hours(4G)
    • Yes
    • 01h 31m 55s
    Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(3.4" sensor size, 0.8µm pixel size)
    • F2.2
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.89
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    Design
    • Yes, Splash proof, IP53
    • 76.3 mm
    • 10.08 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 225 grams
    • Shadow Gray, Cobalt Blue
    • 165.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 395 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 450 nits
    • 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)
    • 85.16 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 91.25 %
    • 20:9
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • September 29, 2020 (Official)
    • MIUI
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • X3 8GB RAM
    • POCO
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • Head: 0.747 W/kg, Body: 0.615 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.1
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 470 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 470)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
    • LPDDR4X
    • 19.0 s
    • 8 nm
    • 64 bit
    • 8 GB
    • Adreno 618
    Smart TV Features
    • 64+13+2+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • 128 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Poco X3 8gb Ram FAQs

    What is the price of the Poco X3 8Gb Ram in India?

    Poco X3 8Gb Ram price in India at 18,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 6000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Poco X3 8Gb Ram?

    How many colors are available in Poco X3 8Gb Ram?

    What is the Poco X3 8Gb Ram Battery Capacity?

    Is Poco X3 8Gb Ram Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Poco X3 8gb Ram