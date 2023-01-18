Poco X3 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

(Renewed) Poco X3 Pro
(Renewed) Poco X3 Pro (Steel Blue, 8GB RAM, 128 GB)
₹18,199
₹21,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
POCO X3 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 8GB RAM is Rs.18,199 on amazon.in.
POCO X3 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.19,999. The lowest price of POCO X3 8GB RAM is Rs.18,199 on amazon.in.