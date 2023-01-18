Realme 10 Pro Plus 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.