 Realme 10 Pro Plus 5g 8gb Ram Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 25,999 in India with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹25,999
    128 GB
    6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM Price in India

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.25,999. The lowest price of Realme 10 Pro Plus 5G 8GB RAM is Rs.21,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5g 8gb Ram Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • 16 MP
    • 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 50 % in 17 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • ISO-CELL
    • F2.45
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Fixed Focus
    • 16 MP f/2.45, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3.1" sensor size, 1µm pixel size)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F1.75
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 12000 x 9000 Pixels
    • Single
    Design
    • 7.7 mm
    • 172.5 grams
    • 73.9 mm
    • Hyperspace, Dark Matter, Nebula Blue
    • 161.5 mm
    Display
    • 394 ppi
    • 1080 x 2412 pixels
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 20:9
    • 93.65 %
    • 90.81 %
    • 120 Hz
    • AMOLED
    • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 800 nits
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v13
    • December 14, 2022 (Official)
    • realme
    • 10 Pro Plus 8GB RAM
    • Yes
    • Realme UI
    Multimedia
    • USB Type-C
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • No
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.168 W/kg, Body: 0.544 W/kg
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N40 / N41 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 19) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 22.0 s
    • LPDDR4X
    • MediaTek Dimensity 1080 MT6877V
    • Mali-G68 MC4
    • LPDDR4X
    • 6 nm
    • 8 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    Smart TV Features
    • 108MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Optical
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • UFS 2.2
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    • No
    Realme 10 Pro Plus 5g 8gb Ram