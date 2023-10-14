Realme 11 5g Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 11 5G SE Realme 11 5G SE is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 24,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹24,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 128 GB Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 16 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v12 RAM 6 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 11 5g Se Full Specifications Key Specs Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Front Camera 16 MP

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Battery Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes Camera Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm) General Custom UI Realme UI

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 9, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand realme Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

GPS Yes with A-GPS

VoLTE Yes

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 7 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Adreno 650

CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

