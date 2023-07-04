Realme 11 Pro 12gb Ram Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

realme 11 Pro 5G
realme 11 Pro 5G (Astral Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 120 Hz Curved Display | 100MP Prolight Camera | 7050 5G Dimensity | 67W SUPERVOOC | 12GB Dynamic RAM | Premier Vegan Leather Finish Design
₹27,999
Buy Now
Realme 11 Pro 12GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of Realme 11 Pro 12GB RAM is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.
Realme 11 Pro 12GB RAM price in India starts at Rs.27,999. The lowest price of Realme 11 Pro 12GB RAM is Rs.27,999 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.