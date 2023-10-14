Realme 11 Se Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 11 SE Realme 11 SE is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 22,990 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

Realme 11 Se Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 5500 mAh

Display 6.75 inches (17.15 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 32 MP Battery Capacity 5500 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 32 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Pixel Density 390 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type AMOLED

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.75 inches (17.15 cm) General Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v12

Brand realme Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno

CPU Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single core, Cortex A710 + 2.36 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

RAM 6 GB Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 512 GB

