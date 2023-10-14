Realme 11i Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Realme 11i Realme 11i is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Realme 11i Price in India The starting price for the Realme 11i in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the Realme 11i base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Realme 11i in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the Realme 11i base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Realme 11i (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Realme 11i Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 4500 mAh

Display 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Rear Camera 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833 Battery Capacity 4500 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Camera Setup Single

Autofocus Yes

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Display Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 399 ppi

Screen Size 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Brand realme

Custom UI Realme UI

Operating System Android v12

Launch Date October 22, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Performance Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MT6833

RAM 6 GB

Graphics Mali-G57 MC2

Architecture 64 bit

Fabrication 7 nm

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

