Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The price for the Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 34,999 . This is the Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. The status of Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM is Available. ...Read More Read Less
|
|
Realme GT 6T 256GB
|
8% OFF
₹32,998
Buy Now
|
Realme 13 Pro Plus 12gb Ram Realme Gt 6t 256gb
|
|
IQOO Z9s Pro
|
17% OFF
₹24,998
Buy Now
|
Realme 13 Pro Plus 12gb Ram Iqoo Z9s Pro
|
|
OnePlus Nord 4T
|
₹36,990
Check Details
|
Realme 13 Pro Plus 12gb Ram Oneplus Nord 4t
|
|
Nothing Phone 4
|
₹44,990
Check Details
|
Realme 13 Pro Plus 12gb Ram Nothing Phone 4
Our tool allows you to compare the sizes of two phones side by side.Currently comparing:
Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.Currently comparing:
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.