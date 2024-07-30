Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM - Price in India (October 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Price : ₹34,999

Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM is a Android v14 phone, available price is Rs 34,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor , 5200 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM from HT Tech. Buy Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM now with free delivery.

Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM Variants & Price

The price for the Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM in India is Rs. 34,999 . This is the Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Monet Gold and Emerald Green. The status of Realme 13 Pro Plus 12GB RAM is Available. ...Read More Read Less

